Young talented Tipperary lit up the stage at Cruinniú na nÓg

Last Saturday Garageland Galaxyz at Cruinniú na nÓg’ took place from 9am to 9pm live and online too.

Eight live stages were set up all over Ireland along with in-studio performances that were streamed across multiple platforms and complete with special guests and music industry workshops. This festival highlighted the talents of musicians of all age’s festival and sets a new benchmark in Irish Youth Music events.

Rockwell Music Academy in Cahir was one of those who took part on the day. With a fantastic line up of amazingly talented musicians, it’s no surprise that even the heavy showers didn’t stop many people from coming along to enjoy the free open air concert!

The Cahir Academy commented afterwards” Well that’s a wrap on Garageland Ireland GALAXYZ Tipperary! What a day! it was like being at our very own musical festival.

There were some amazing performances from all involved.

Thanks to Creative Ireland and RTÉ 2fm and Bravo Dermot Lambert Music all the rest. We appreciate those who supported or helped in any way.



Those who performed live at Rockwell Music Academy on the day were - Cahir Comhaltas, Alanna, Jack Tiernan, Cian Walsh, Trigger Warning, Kaja and Sean, Patsy Culleton Hayes, Michael Pollard, Eve Whelan and a fantastic finale from Friends of Rockwell Music Academy.

Well done to Rockwell Music Academy Director Suzanne Buttimer and the fantastic staff and tutors as well as all the multi talented young musicians who took part in the Garageland Galaxyz at Cruinniú na nÓg’! Hopefully we will see it happen again next year!