Excitement mounts in Tipperary as fun-filled Golden Festival nears

Festival Fever

Roll on our 2022 GAA Club Festival on the Suir in Golden

From drive-in bingo extravaganza with double money in Golden GAA grounds on Thursday, June 23 to the fabulous Ladies Night with Fashion Show it promises to be a great event.

The Fashion Show will have: four demonstration podiums, 20 display tables, cocktail bar, monster raffle, best dressed lady, best handbag, best hairdo, best shoes, goody bags, Processo reception on arrival.

With tickets just €20 and one lucky lady winning a weekend away on a draw on all door tickets.

A Girlie Nite Out with a difference, on Friday, June 24 at 8pm.

Our Golden Kayaking event will take place on the River Suir in Golden with Michael Lonergan on Saturday, June 25 June from 10am.

A Kayaking obstacles course event against the clock. Teams of four €20.

All teams interested please contact Michael on 087 1627000 ASAP to enter team

Then it is up to our GAA grounds in Golden for our Festival Field Evening from 5pm with events such as

Dog Show, U7 hurling blitz, Bottle bank, barbecue, cake sale, tea/coffee booth, golf corner, Pegs on line, Ball thro tyre, number of blocks in trailer, number of balloons in car, auction of various items and timber auction, ring a bottle, dunk Tank with local celebrities taking the hot seat.

There will also be a variety of lovely stalls to buy from.

And much more .

Entry just €5.

Music in all bars over Festival.

A huge raffle will take place at our Festival Field Evening with Nellie O’Connor on Saturday, June 25 from 5pm.Prizes include: lunch for 4 persons at Cashel Palace Hotel; a weekend away to include dinner to county Mayo; a huge hamper from O’Sullivan's Gala shop, GoldenTickets just €2 each and 3 for €5.Meet Nellie in our GAA grounds from 5pm and be in with a chance of winning one of these fabulous prizes.

Timber auction

Trailer loads of Timber will be auctioned at our Festival Field Evening. Our sincere thanks to the brilliant team of lads and lassies who split the timber and loaded it onto Trailers for the auction

Your hard work is very much appreciated.

Sponsorship

Sincere thanks to every single sponsor of our GAA club Festival. Year after year you continue to support us without fail and this year is no exception.

Your support is massively appreciated.

Fashion show shops

Huge thanks to all the fabulous shops who are kindly taking part in our fashion show section of our ladies night: Klassy Lady, Cahir, Millinery Vibes Cashel; New , Clonmel; DV8 Tipperary; Mr Mister Cashel; A Class Above, Tipperary; F & F Fashion, Cashel. Plus all of our brilliant local models who will strut their stuff onstage. Legends one and all.