17 Jun 2022

Africa Day was celebrated in Carrick-on-Suir with a game of cricket, bouncy castles and much more

Africa Day was celebrated in Carrick-on-Suir with a game of cricket, bouncy castles and much more

Participants in the Africa Day cricket match played at Davin Park. Martina Walsh, Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre Community Liaison Officer, is pictured third from right.

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Jun 2022 2:21 PM

Batmen and bowlers briefly replaced hurlers at Carrick-on-Suir’s Davin Park GAA grounds as a game of cricket was played to mark Africa Day in the town.

The cricket match was played by residents and former residents of Carrick-on-Suir’s Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre as well as some local people for the family fun evening celebrating African culture and the contribution people of African descent make to Irish life.

Cricket is played in some African countries formerly part of the British Empire such as South Africa and Nigeria. Indeed, GAA founder Maurice Davin, who Davin Park is named after, was an accomplished cricketer.

Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh said the celebration on Friday evening, May 27 also featured a display of African food, a DJ playing African music and a best dressed competition, where one of the prizes was for best traditional African dress.

There was also plenty of fun organised for children including bouncy castles and face painting, a balloon arch and sweet trolley.

Martina said about 120 residents of Bridgewater House along with former residents of the direct provision centre attended the Africa Day celebration and they were joined by many local people.

Chioma Chinekezi and Ayokogan Cathrine Koumaka were the prize winners in the best dressed competition, judged by Rachel Wells from Rachel's Hair Designs in Carrick-on-Sur and Martina Murphy of the Comeragh Bar.

Martina thanked Tipperary County Council’s Community & Social Liaison Officer Margo Hayes for her support in sourcing funding to stage the Africa Day celebrations.

She also thanked Carrick Davins GAA Club, especially Damien Norris and Antoinette Power for their help and support.
Martina is now turning her attention to organising a series of outings ranging from visits to Splashworld in Tramore to a picnic at Ormond Castle for children living at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre.

