TRAFFIC REPORT: Motorists are advised to expect delays in some areas of Tipperary from Monday

Tipperary County Council is implementing several temporary traffic management plans and closures next week from Monday, June 20.

Puckane

Tipperary County Council is putting in place temporary traffic management on the L2062-1, L12061-0, and the L1206-0 Urra, Puckane, from 8am to 6pm from June 20 to the June 24

Local access will be available.

Templemore

Temporary Traffic Management on Priory Demense, Templemore and the Junction of N62 Thurles Road to Sandymount from 7am to 9pm on Tuesday, June 21 to Thursday, June 30.

HGVs are to divert via Thurles for the duration of the works. Local access will be facilitated, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

L3403-3, L3406-0, Kilganny Bridge to Coakley's Cross and Coakley's Cross to Carrigmore Cross

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the L3403-3, L3406-0, Kilganny Bridge to Coakley's Cross, and Coakley's Cross to Carrigmore Cross from June 16 to June 22 from 8am to 6pm (excluding Saturday and Sunday).

Local diversions will be in place, so drivers should expect delays.

R706 at The Valley Fethard

Stop and go traffic management will be in place on the R706 at The Valley Fethard from 8am, Wednesday, June 8 to 6pm, Friday, August 5.

L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road

Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road remains closed until 7pm on Monday, August 8.

Local diversions will be in place.

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

The L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction, remains closed until Friday, July 1 at 6pm.