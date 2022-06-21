Search

21 Jun 2022

Evening webinar for Tipperary communities taking action on energy

Support and funding available to groups interested in developing energy-related projects

Sustainable Energy Communities programme

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Next Tuesday evening, June 28 at 8pm, there will be a short online webinar on supports for communities to save and generate energy.

The event will feature a short presentation by Gearóid Fitzgibbon about the Sustainable Energy Communities programme, followed by discussion and question and answer session. The event will be of interest to local development associations, tidy towns groups and community councils, as well as people involved with community centres, creches and GAA clubs.

The Sustainable Energy Communities (SEC) programme is a special initiative by the SEAI (the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland), which has been up and running since 2016.

It offers support and funding to groups interested in developing energy-related projects. Once groups register, they can get advice and support from the community energy mentor to help scope out potential projects.

They also have become a part of a network of over 600 other communities across Ireland.  Community groups can get a 100% grant funded Community Energy Plan worth €10,000. Completing this local Energy Plan identifies viable projects and gives access to significant capital funding available.

Gearóid Fitzgibbon is the community energy mentor for Tipperary, under the SEC programme. This is coordinated locally by Ballyhoura Development, including Clare Local Development Company, North and East Kerry Development, who provide mentor support to communities in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary Cork and Kerry, under the Sustainable Energy Communities Programme.

Gearóid is an experienced facilitator and community planner, and has vast experience in helping develop local energy initiatives in Ireland.

To register for this webinar text your name, email address and community group to 085-7409023.

You will then receive an email with the link to the webinar, which will be held on Zoom. You can also call Gearóid on the same number.

Local News

