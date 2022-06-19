Residents maintain opposition to mast proposal in Tipperary

Local residents have pledged to maintain their opposition to plans to locate a telecommunications mast in Clonmel.

Tipperary County Council has refused permission for an 18 metres-high mast on the grounds of Clonmel Town Football Club at the Cashel Road.

Shared Access Ltd made the application for the 18 metres monopole to support telecommunications antenna and ancillary equipment, cabinets, fencing and all associated site works for use by Three Ireland (Hutchinson) Ltd and other operators.

Dominic Hanley, a spokesperson for residents who are opposed to the mast, said this was the second application to locate the monopole at Clonmel Town FC. He said the only difference in this application was that the proposed mast is three metres shorter.

However Mr Hanley said the residents were still objecting, because of their concerns about the dangers that such masts posed to public health.

“These masts give off a minimum of 1,000 metres of radiation in all directions,” he has stated.

“We understand they have to be located at a minimum of between 700 metres and 1,000 metres from any residential area.”

Mr Hanley said that the bird, bee and insect population would also be wiped out because of radiation.

Signatures opposing the development have been collected from nearby residential areas including Pearse Park, Cooleens Close, Baron Park, Marian Terrace, Bianconi Drive, Love Lane, Prior Park, Tudor Drive, Airhill and Melview.

It’s expected that the council’s decision to refuse permission will be appealed to An Bord Pleanála, the planning appeals board.