22 Jun 2022

Opening fixtures of the 2022 county hurling and football championships confirmed

Opening fixtures of the 2022 county hurling and football championships confirmed

22 Jun 2022 2:45 PM

The fixtures for the opening rounds of the 2022 FBD Insurance county hurling and football championships. A full list of the fixtures in all grades can be seen below.

The hurling championships are set to commence on the weekend of the 23/24 of July, while the football action takes place the following weekend of the 30/31 of July.

Times and venues for the fixtures will be made in the coming weeks.

Intermediate Football:

Round 1 Group 1:

Moyle Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Father Sheehys V Golden Kilfeacle

Round 1 Group 2:

Borrisokane V Mullinahone
Ballina V Moyne Templetuohy

Round 1 Group 3:

JK Brackens V Clonmel Óg
Fethard V Clonmel Commercials

Round 1 Group 4:

Clonoulty Rossmore bye
Loughmore Castleiney V Grangemockler Ballyneale

Senior Football:

Round 1 Group 1:

Cahir V Upperchurch Drombane
Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule

Round 1 Group 2:

Rockwell Rovers V Drom & Inch
Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash

Round 1 Group 3:

Loughmore Castleiney V Ardfinnan
Aherlow V Moycarkey Borris

Round 1 Group 4:

Ballyporeen V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
Arravale Rovers V JK Brackens

Intermediate Hurling:

Round 1 Group 1:

Ballybacon Grange V Cappawhite
Ballingarry V Moneygall

Round 1 Group 2:

Borrisokane V Skeheenarinky
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballinahinch

Round 1 Group 3:

Arravale Rovers V Drom & Inch
Shannon Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash

Round 1 Group 4:

Carrick Davins V Lorrha
Golden Kilfeacle V Boherlahan Dualla

Premier Intermediate Hurling:

Round 1 Group 1:

Newport V St Marys
Sean Treacys V Burgess

Round 1 Group 2:

Moyne Templetuohy V Silvermines
Roscrea V Kiladangan

Round 1 Group 3:

Thurles Sarsfields V Ballina
Killenaule V Gortnahoe Glengoole

Round 1 Group 4:

Cashel King Cormacs V Clonakenny
Carrick Swans V Portroe

Senior Hurling Championship:

Round 1 Group 1:

Clonoulty Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey Borris

Round 1 Group 2:

Templederry Kenyons V Drom & Inch
Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields B

Round 1 Group 3:

Mullinahone V Toomevara
Upperchurch Drombane V Holycross Ballycahill

Round 1 Group 4:

Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney
Éire Óg Annacarty V JK Brackens

