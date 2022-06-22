Opening fixtures of the 2022 county hurling and football championships confirmed

The fixtures for the opening rounds of the 2022 FBD Insurance county hurling and football championships. A full list of the fixtures in all grades can be seen below.
The hurling championships are set to commence on the weekend of the 23/24 of July, while the football action takes place the following weekend of the 30/31 of July.
Times and venues for the fixtures will be made in the coming weeks.
Intermediate Football:
Round 1 Group 1:
Moyle Rovers V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Father Sheehys V Golden Kilfeacle
Round 1 Group 2:
Borrisokane V Mullinahone
Ballina V Moyne Templetuohy
Round 1 Group 3:
JK Brackens V Clonmel Óg
Fethard V Clonmel Commercials
Round 1 Group 4:
Clonoulty Rossmore bye
Loughmore Castleiney V Grangemockler Ballyneale
Senior Football:
Round 1 Group 1:
Cahir V Upperchurch Drombane
Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule
Round 1 Group 2:
Rockwell Rovers V Drom & Inch
Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash
Round 1 Group 3:
Loughmore Castleiney V Ardfinnan
Aherlow V Moycarkey Borris
Round 1 Group 4:
Ballyporeen V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
Arravale Rovers V JK Brackens
Intermediate Hurling:
Round 1 Group 1:
Ballybacon Grange V Cappawhite
Ballingarry V Moneygall
Round 1 Group 2:
Borrisokane V Skeheenarinky
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Ballinahinch
Round 1 Group 3:
Arravale Rovers V Drom & Inch
Shannon Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash
Round 1 Group 4:
Carrick Davins V Lorrha
Golden Kilfeacle V Boherlahan Dualla
Premier Intermediate Hurling:
Round 1 Group 1:
Newport V St Marys
Sean Treacys V Burgess
Round 1 Group 2:
Moyne Templetuohy V Silvermines
Roscrea V Kiladangan
Round 1 Group 3:
Thurles Sarsfields V Ballina
Killenaule V Gortnahoe Glengoole
Round 1 Group 4:
Cashel King Cormacs V Clonakenny
Carrick Swans V Portroe
Senior Hurling Championship:
Round 1 Group 1:
Clonoulty Rossmore V Nenagh Éire Óg
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Moycarkey Borris
Round 1 Group 2:
Templederry Kenyons V Drom & Inch
Borris-Ileigh V Thurles Sarsfields B
Round 1 Group 3:
Mullinahone V Toomevara
Upperchurch Drombane V Holycross Ballycahill
Round 1 Group 4:
Kiladangan V Loughmore Castleiney
Éire Óg Annacarty V JK Brackens
