Homeless people have access to former hotel in Tipperary

A number of homeless people have gained access to the former Clonmel Arms Hotel building in Sarsfield Street, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

She hoped that the matter could be followed up with the building’s owners.

District Administrator Carol Creighton said she had held discussions about this with the District Engineer and had been in contact with the housing section of Tipperary County Council and the gardaí.

She said she would also engage with the owners of the property.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said that barriers had recently been placed in front of the former hotel in Sarsfield Street because a chunk of capping from the roof had fallen onto a car parked on the street.

He said the owners would be requested to resolve the issues with the roof along Sarsfield Street, as they had done on the O’Connell Street side.

Cllr Pat English said it was very sad to see the condition of this building in the town centre. It was going on for a long number of years now and there didn’t seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel.

It was a prime site in the centre of the town and the council should support the current owners or any new developer who went in there in whatever way possible, he said.

The former hotel, which closed almost 17 years ago, was put up for sale last November.

Planning permission for a 114-bedroom hotel on the site was granted three years ago.

Dining, bar, conference and function facilities, as well as a basement car park and leisure centre, are included in the plans.

The building, which has been an eyesore in the town centre for the best part of two decades, had been accessed by homeless people some years ago before being secured by the local authority.

The derelict building was further damaged by a fire last February.