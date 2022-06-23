Search

23 Jun 2022

Tipperary had one of the lowest population growth rates since 2016 according to preliminary census results

The figures also show a 'modest' increase in the housing stock across the county

Infographic by the Central Statistics Office (CSO)

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

23 Jun 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

According to preliminary Census 2022 results released today, Tipperary had one of the lowest population growths since 2016. 

The population in the Premier County has risen by 5.1%. 

In 2016 the population of Tipperary stood at 159,553. 

Today’s announcement by the CSO suggests the population is now at 167,661, a difference of 8,108 people.


Housing

The CSO has also released figures for changes to the housing stock. 

Tipperary has had what the CSO has called a ‘modest’ increase of 1,927 units since the 2016 census. 

In 2016 the housing stock stood at 69,106.

Today, figures show 71,033, just a 2.8% increase. 

Th vacancy rate was 9%. 

Nationally

The population rose by 7.6% since 2016, the highest population recorded in a census since 1841.

The housing stock increased by 6%, and th vacancy rate nationally dropped by 9%

The figures did not include holiday homes, of which there were 66,135, compared with 62,148 in 2016.

Senior Statistician in the Census Division Cormac Halpin said the results reported today show initial insights into population and housing changes since 2016.

He said the full details would be available from April 2023 and thanked all those involved for their work thus far. 

“The CSO would like to thank both the staff involved in the census for their hard work and the public for their overwhelmingly positive response to and engagement with our national census.

“The results provide valuable initial insights into how our population and housing situation is changing and developing since Census 2016.

“We are busy working on the completed census forms and look forward to begin sharing the full set of detailed results from April next year.” 

