23 Jun 2022

Lakeside Pitch and Putt - Templemore

Congratulations to Mary Quinn who finished second at the National Strokeplay championships played at Fermoy last Saturday

Lakeside Pitch and Putt - Templemore

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jun 2022 10:45 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Congratulations to Mary Quinn who finished second at the National Strokeplay championships played at Fermoy last Saturday.

Having previously won the title at Ringcommons in 2015 Mary has become the first Lady to also claim silver on two occasions in the same event.

A sluggish first round saw her finish on six over par but as she always does Mary fought to the end and a marvellous second 18 of three under par saw her shoot up the leaderboard to claim silver behind eventual winner, Sarah O'Neill of Collins.

Well done also to all our other Ladies who competed on the day. On the home front the club will hold a presentation night in Butlers pub this coming Friday night at 9pm where the Limekiln and Credit Union competitions will be presented. We encourage all our members to attend in support of our sponsors.

