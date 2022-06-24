Open Day treat in store in July for Tipperary gardening enthusiasts

A Garden Open Day will take place at Marjorie & Joe’s, Clough Farmhouse, Clonoura, Glengoole E41 K765 on Sunday, July 10 at 2 pm.
There is a lovely treat in store in July for Tipperary gardening enthusiasts.
A Garden Open Day will take place at Marjorie & Joe’s, Clough Farmhouse, Clonoura, Glengoole E41 K765 on Sunday, July 10 at 2 pm.
The Open Day will be in aid of Mochara Animal Rescue Thurles and the Church of Ireland Kilcooley.
Refreshments will be available on the day.
