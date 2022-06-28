Sod turning ceremony for the River Ara Walkway in Tipp Town

On Friday last, the contract to carry out works on the River Ara Walkway was signed by Tipperary County Council Chief Executive Joe MacGrath and Paul Duffy from Metro Building Contractors in the Tipperary Civic Offices.

A sod turning ceremony took place on the walkway site near the Abbey School. The project includes a 1km walkway along the southern bank of the River Ara which will start on the Link Road in Tipperary town at the new pedestrian bridge that was installed last year, and will connect to existing paths and amenities in Glenview Square, creating a looped walkway in the area.

Among the amenities along the River Ara Walkway will be a community area and commemorative display wall, a playground constructed from natural materials, an amphitheatre for community events, an enhanced natural wetland area with viewing platforms and an elevated boardwalk, a river access point, native trees, shrubs, and wildflowers planted along the river path.

The constructed walkway will be 3m wide and the surface finished with macadam making it fully accessible for all. This walkway will create social, environmental, and educational benefits for Tipperary town. It is expected that the main works will be complete by October this year followed by seasonal planting.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund, Outdoor Infrastructure Recreation Scheme and Tipperary County Council.

The design consultant for the project is VESI Environmental and the contractor is Metro Building Contractors of Wexford.