WATCH: Unbelievable Morrissey goal secures senior status for Tipp

Tipperary pulled a massive result of the bag last Saturday as a late Emma Morrissey goal salvaged a priceless win against Cavan in the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship.
Morrissey showed incredible steel to slot her effort into the top right hand corner and dig her side out of a hole late on in Kingspan Breffni Park. See video below.
Top corner! Emma Morrissey’s late penalty against Cavan secured victory for @TippLadiesFB and another season of @TG4TV All-Ireland senior Championship football!— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) June 25, 2022
Match report ➡️ https://t.co/BtKOHev9gg@MunsterLGFA @SportTG4 #ProperFan
@MacAV_NI pic.twitter.com/CW6adj0AYb
