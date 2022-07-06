Special presentation to retiring teacher in Tipperary

The former Board of Management of Our Lady of Mercy primary school had a special presentation for Mrs Celine Johnston recently to mark her retirement from primary teaching.

Celine spoke of her love for teaching in Cahir and how there was a lovely bond between the teachers and the children.

As she said we learn from the children every day.

The chairperson of the former Board, Mairead Condon, spoke of how Celine had received her own primary and secondary education in Cahir and then returned and gave back to the people of Cahir who will be forever indebted to her for her years of service to their community.

Mrs Ann Carroll, former principal of Our Lady of Mercy primary school, praised Celine for her long term dedication to the school and how much respect the children had for her.

Mr Brendan Horan, principal of Bunscoil na Cathrach wished her well in her retirement and told her she was always welcome back to the school.



Mairead Condon presented Celine with a handcrafted piece of glass by artist Suzanne O’Sullivan which serves as a reminder of her love for Kenmare, a place close to her heart.

The school community would like to send their best wishes to Mrs Johnston on her retirement. She will be missed dearly but certainly never forgotten.