Concert band from Tipperary strikes all the right notes in west Cork

Above: Three generations of the O’Keeffe family from Clonmel who performed in Clonakilty last weekend. From left, Eoin, who plays with the Clonmel Concert Band; Eoin’s son Jack, who plays with Banna Chluain Meala; and Eoin’s father Tony, who is also a member of the Clonmel Concert Band

Twenty five bands from all corners of Ireland travelled to Clonakilty on Saturday last to compete in the 41st annual South of Ireland Band Championships.

This is the most prestigious competition in the country for concert bands, and as a national competition is always well attended.

The Clonmel Concert Band, having previously won the intermediate category, competed with the top 11 Irish bands in the senior grade this year.

There was huge excitement when they were declared winners and Danny Carroll, musical director, was presented with the cup.

The band also won the award for best repertoire.

“It was a great achievement,” says Tony O’Keeffe, who plays saxophone in the Concert Band.

“We worked hard for it but it was totally unexpected. We didn’t think for a minute we would win because the standard was so high,” he said.

The three pieces chosen for their performance by the Clonmel Concert Band were The Thunderer, a Sousa march; Great Moments in Cinema, composed by John Williams and Curtain Call, arranged by John Wasson.

The adjudicator, John Williams from the UK, in his appraisal wrote “A classy show from start to finish. A performance that had everything. Bravo MD (musical director) and band.”

Above: Danny Carroll, musical director of the Clonmel Concert Band, holds the cups that the band received for winning the senior category and best repertoire category at the 41st annual South of Ireland Band Championships in Clonakilty

The musicians in the Concert Band, with a few exceptions, are all former Banna Chluain Meala members.

Banna Chluain Meala, although not competing this year, were invited to parade through the west Cork town and perform with their Colour Guard at the town park during a great day of music.

The highlight of the day was when Banna interrupted their parade to join forces with the Clonmel Concert Band, who were giving a highly appreciated recital in town.

The combined bands played three numbers together - Sweet Caroline, Born to Hand Jive from the musical Grease and March of the Irish Guards - which delighted a huge audience.

It was a particularly proud day for the O’Keeffe and Carroll families.

Tony O’Keeffe is joined in the Concert Band by his son Eoin, who plays french horn, while Eoin’s son Jack, who recently joined the ranks of Banna Chluain Meala, plays the trumpet.

Three generations of the Carroll family also performed in Clonakilty.

Musical director Danny’s son Niall plays clarinet in the Concert Band while Niall’s son, Patrick, plays clarinet with Banna Chluain Meala.