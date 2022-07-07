Exciting new cycling project for Cashel

Cashel can look forward to an exciting new cycling project, according to a local County Councillor.

Improvement works are planned for the Cahir Road in Cashel (R639).



“This scheme aims to improve the active travel arrangements of the R639 approach route into the town of Cashel and improve the attractiveness of the route,” says Councillor Declan Burgess.



“It is proposed that from the roundabout at the Amneal plant, all the way down to the junction at St Patricks Hospital, we will install new footpaths and a cycle lane.



“We will also be installing new public lighting, particularly at a section I previously highlighted which had none, from Ken Wallace’s Garage right down to Scoil Aonghusa.



“This development is a positive step for active travel measures in Cashel.

“This is the first cycle-lane to be installed in the town of Cashel. It’s frightening to think it’s the first cycling lane, but it’s an exciting step.



“Outdoor recreational facilities is very important to economic growth, sustainable communities and healthy living.



“This is also going to tie in wonderfully with the proposed cycleway from Cashel to Cahir, via New Inn.

“I would like to thank the team at Tipperary County Council for the vision and hard work on this project. Next steps include consultation, the launch of the Part 8 Planning process and to finalise design.



“I look forward to updating you in the coming weeks of our progress,” concluded Cllr Burgess.