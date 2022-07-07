Fundraising Tractor Run through beautiful Tipperary countryside on Sunday next

Ardmayle Heritage Society Tractor Run will be held on Sunday next, July 10
TRACTOR RUN
Ardmayle Heritage Society Tractor Run will be held on Sunday next, July 10 starting from the church in Ardmayle and finishing in Dualla.
Refreshments at the Horse and Hound.
Registration in the church at 12.30 and the entrance fee is €20.
This is the society’s only fundraiser and thanks to Clonoulty-Rossmore Vintage Club for its support.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.