Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath criticises the Government's intervention on back to school costs

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath criticised the Government's measures to assist families with back-to-school costs announced this week.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday during questions on policy and legislation, the Deputy said there were many people who need the supports announced but do not qualify because of the income threshold.

"There is an ever-expanding cohort of people who are the new working poor. They pay for everything and get nothing.

"They might be rich on paper, meaning that above all, they do not qualify for a medical card or anything else, but with the crippling rise in prices and inflation, they are completely devastated. They get no supports," said Mr McGrath.

He said the Government had forgotten some people.

"They are screwed for everything and get nothing," said Mr McGrath.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan responded by saying he agreed with the Deputy but that that particular measure had to be implemented quickly, and the Government would be considering broader measures.

"I agree with the second point made by the Deputy. As I stated, there is only a certain cohort who will be able to avail of it, particularly in the context of the back-to-school allowance.

"It had to be done quickly. It could not wait until the budget because children go back to school in August. It had to be done straight away. As stated earlier, we will have to take further measures that go beyond social welfare recipients, such as the working family payment and the qualified child allowance," said Mr Ryan.

Earlier this week, the Government announced that the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance would be increased by €100 for each eligible child.