Search

08 Jul 2022

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath criticises the Government's intervention on back to school costs

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath criticises the Government's intervention on back to school costs

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath criticises the Government's intervention on back to school costs

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jul 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath criticised the Government's measures to assist families with back-to-school costs announced this week.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday during questions on policy and legislation, the Deputy said there were many people who need the supports announced but do not qualify because of the income threshold.

"There is an ever-expanding cohort of people who are the new working poor. They pay for everything and get nothing.

"They might be rich on paper, meaning that above all, they do not qualify for a medical card or anything else, but with the crippling rise in prices and inflation, they are completely devastated. They get no supports," said Mr McGrath.

He said the Government had forgotten some people.

"They are screwed for everything and get nothing," said Mr McGrath.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan responded by saying he agreed with the Deputy but that that particular measure had to be implemented quickly, and the Government would be considering broader measures.

"I agree with the second point made by the Deputy. As I stated, there is only a certain cohort who will be able to avail of it, particularly in the context of the back-to-school allowance.

Tipperary farmers urged to resist lower beef prices

Check this out!

"It had to be done quickly. It could not wait until the budget because children go back to school in August. It had to be done straight away. As stated earlier, we will have to take further measures that go beyond social welfare recipients, such as the working family payment and the qualified child allowance," said Mr Ryan.

Earlier this week, the Government announced that the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance would be increased by €100 for each eligible child.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media