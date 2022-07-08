Search

08 Jul 2022

JOBS: Nine companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

08 Jul 2022 8:45 PM

Do you need work? Here are nine companies hiring in Tipperary this week.

1. Cashel Palace Hotel - Cashel


The Cashel Palace is looking for a Spa Receptionist. Candidates should have a minimum of one year of experience and communication and computer skills. Candidates should also be familiar with booking and check-in systems. 

Benefits include food allowance, wellness programme, on-site parking and company events. 

2. Costa Coffee, Thurles

Costa is recruiting team members for their store in the Thurles Shopping Centre. The position is flexible, full-time and permanent. 

3. HSE-Clonmel

The HSE is hiring Health Care Assistants at Tipperary University Hospital. Temporary and permanent positions are available. 39 hours a week.

The pay range varies. 

The closing date is Monday, July 13 at 12pm. 

4. GameStop-Clonmel

GameStop in Clonmel is looking for a Part-time Sales Assistant who is at least 18 years old, flexible and with good communication skills. Candidates should be able to work in a fast-paced environment. 

Video game knowledge is preferred but not essential. 

5. Elverys- Thurles

Elverys in Thurles is looking for a part-time Sports Advisor in Thurles. The ideal candidate should be able to work weekdays and weekends. The position is a customer service role. 

It has several benefits, including an employee discount company sick pay scheme and an employee referral program.


6. Jennifer’s School of Music- Nenagh

Jennifer’s School of Music is looking for a part-time singing and a part-time piano teacher. 

Candidates should have relevant qualifications, experience working with children and references. 

More information is available on Jennifer’s School of Music Facebook page. 

7. Tipperary ETB

Tipperary ETB is looking for candidates for a Part-Time Assessment Support Staff Panel

The position requires the person to provide support services for QQI and apprenticeship assessments. 

This includes invigilation duties, acting as a reader, scribe, or any other assessment support activity as needed. 

The closing date for applications is July 27. 

8. Shaws Department Store -Roscrea

Shaws Roscrea is looking for a retail assistant. Applicants should be able to work over five to seven days. 


9. Pennys- Clonmel 

Pennys in Clonmel is recruiting for the position of Team Manager. 

The position is full-time and permanent. 

Local News

