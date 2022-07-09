WATCH: Tipperary TD goes on 'Surf, Daz, washing and dirty linen' rant in the Dáil

Have you seen this?
Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath went on a "Surf, Daz, washing and dirty linen" rant in the Dáil this week.
The video footage has been circulated on social media with some saying they are "howling" watching the clip.
The contribution came during a debate in the Dáil on Thursday on the Planning and Development (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2022: Second Stage.
The full transcript of Deputy McGrath's contribution is below:
"There is too much political influence...It is not transparent.
"We will see this when all the dirty linen is washed. If the clothes were hanging out on the line on a good summer's day like today they would be fairly well stained.
"They would need the washing machine and Daz or whatever is used now. They have gone away from Daz. I am not saying that I am a bad homemaker and I do not do some washing but I am not up to speed with the capsules that go into the washing machine.
"It used to be Surf and Daz when I was a duine óg. The Ceann Comhairle will also remember them. We have a lot of clearing up to do.
"The Bill is not fit for purpose."
Watch the video below:
I am absolutely howling. Bless the Dáil pic.twitter.com/DjZmbYQN2L— Criodán Ó Murchú (@criodanomurchu) July 7, 2022
