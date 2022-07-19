Search

19 Jul 2022

‘This is way too low’ - Mattie McGrath TD challenges cap on income limits for housing

Tipperary

19 Jul 2022 10:23 AM

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath challenged the current cap on income limits for social housing to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Deputy McGrath raised the question during questions on policy or legislation in the Dáil on Thursday 14 July 2022. 

Deputy McGrath said: “I ask about the cap on income limits which the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Deputy O'Brien, has promised to review. Tipperary County Council is waiting.”

“Since 2011, there has been no review. It is €25,000 for a single person and €27,500 for a couple. The Tánaiste just said inflation is almost 10%. People cannot live on this package. This is way too low.”

“The review was meant to be out long before the summer recess. Here we are, going on the summer recess, and we do not have the review. We need it, as do the council officials and the people. The public representatives want it as well.”

Deputy McGrath concluded: “We have to be fair to people and give them a reasonable chance of getting on the housing list. Those figures are totally out of date. 2011 was the last time, which was 11 years ago.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar responded: “I do not have a date for a decision on that but a decision has been made on new tenancies. It is right and proper that we should increase the HAP limits but we do not want to increase them and cause rents to rise further.”

He concluded: “A distinction is being made where it is a new tenancy. A higher limit is now allowed for that.”

