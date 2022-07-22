Speeding Tipperary motorist's trailer 'would be hopping off the road'

A learner driver was detected speeding while towing a trailer on a vehicle that had a two-year-old child who was unrestrained in the front passenger seat, Nenagh District Court was told.

Garda Mark Rabbitte told the court that he stopped Edward Harty, 28, of Barr an Chnoic, Nenagh, on the M7 at Gortmore, Nenagh, on April 15, 2021.

The court heard that Mr Harty was towing a single-axle trailer at a speed of 114km/h when the limit for the vehicle was 80km/h.

Mr Harty was a holder of a learner permit but there were no L plates on his vehicle and the left rear tyre of the vehicle was badly worn, said Garda Rabbitte.

A spot fine notice had been issued but remained unpaid.



“Travelling at 114 km/h the trailer would be hopping off the road,” remarked Judge Andrew Cody.

“Yes, very likely,” replied Garda Rabbitte.

The judge imposed a fine of €100 for the worn tyre, €50 for no L plates and €300 for having a child unrestrained.

A fine of €100 and a three-month driving ban was imposed on the speeding charge, while a charge of being unaccompanied by a qualified driver was taken into account.