Search

27 Jul 2022

Headstones falling over in Tipperary graveyard - Appeal to make them safe

Headstones falling over in Tipperary graveyard - Appeal to make them safe

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 9:26 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

PARISH COUNCIL
The New Inn and District Parish Council would like to thank everyone for their attendance at the Graveyard Masses so far.

Just a reminder that Loughkent is on Wednesday August 3.
Also, thanks to those who are keeping the cemeteries clean and tidy.
Regarding New Inn graveyard, several family headstones are starting to fall over in the old yard. We would kindly ask family members to please have a look at them and make arrangements to have them made safe.
If you want any further information, please contact the cemetery caretaker John Hally.
Please note the main cemetery is owned by the parish and not by Tipperary County Council.
We thank you for your help and support.
As was read out at Masses at the weekend, the Archdiocese is going to make changes regarding Masses in the whole Archdiocese.

The young footballers of New Inn are on the rise in Tipperary

This will affect New Inn and Knockgraffon Parish. We will keep people informed about this shortly. It’s the intention to bring this final decision before the first Sunday of Advent 2022.

CEMETERY MASSES
“Remembering our loved ones”.
The remaining annual graveyard Mass in the New Inn Knockgraffon parish is as follows: Wednesday, August 3 at Loughkent graveyard. The Mass is at 7.30pm, weather permitting, otherwise at the nearest church i.e., New Inn church.
Please ensure graves are tidy and altar arranged.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media