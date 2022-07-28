EDITORIAL: Tipperary's public transport needs reform to become sustainable

There’s no mistaking that climate change is the biggest challenge facing humanity today.

But change doesn’t necessarily mean sacrifice. Some solutions are already there, waiting to be invested in.

The Limerick to Waterford railway line was first opened in 1854, offering one of the most scenic routes in Ireland while also connecting the county to the busy industrial hubs Limerick and Waterford. In recent years the line has become increasingly redundant due to impractical times.

One suggestion to reduce Ireland’s ecological impact is to discourage households owning a second car.

While a great idea on paper, it’s hard as someone from Tipperary not to feel disenfranchised and alienated from the idea. Only two years ago the Expressway Dublin to Cork R45X route serving Cahir and Cashel was threatened to be axed.

The majority of Tipperary’s workforce are forced to move into high rent accommodation in cities or depend on cars due to public transport in the county being either impractical, unreliable or simply non-existent.

Positive change is possible, but it also has to be accessible.

Imagine how many cars would be off our roads if our existing railway infrastructure began to accommodate commuters and our public bus services became more reliable? Reforming our public transport networks would also benefit towns as professionals could view commuting as a realistic option while living and investing in Tipperary, much to the benefit of the local economy.

Not only would it help to reduce our annual carbon emissions, but it would also help regenerate communities and prevent the current brain-drain that is quickly depleting working professionals.

It’s time our policy makers stop viewing climate change as another reason to impose tax, but as a pressing reason to invest in creating sustainable options for our population, before it’s too late.