‘Hearing the crowd cheer my name was the best feeling in the world’ - Miss Tipperary

Megan Kelly, Borrisoleigh was recently crowned Miss Tipperary 2022.

The Munster final was held on July 1 in the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

Megan now has her sights set on Miss Ireland.

“It was something I had never thought about doing because obviously being Miss Tipperary is such an honour and responsibility.

“So I have to work very hard now to uphold such a prestigious title, like many empowering women before me have,” said Megan.

Megan is 19 and a former student at the Ursuline Secondary School in Thurles. She is studying business and event management but has taken a year out to focus on Miss Tipperary.

Although living in Borrisoleigh, Megan is originally from London.

“We moved from London, and we were just welcomed in Tipperary with open arms, and I’m just really hoping I can dedicate this year to giving back to my community,” said Megan.

Community Spirit



Miss World contestants complete a ‘beauty with a purpose project’, which Megan says is about spreading “love and positivity.”

“She is a nurturer; she’s a giver; she is able to connect with individuals from all backgrounds no matter their age, their race, their colour or gender. She is someone who is passionate and driven,” said Megan.

Megan hopes to help in the Tidy Towns in Borrisoleigh and fundraise for Jigsaw, The National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

Megan works in Centra in Borrisoleigh and says her work allows her to help others.

“People ask me what my favourite part of working in Centra is. Honestly, it would be when elderly people come into the shop, and I want to help them with their bags, help them home, or pack them into their car.

“Like from a very young age, I’ve always been drawn to helping others, supporting and advocating for others,” said Megan.

However, Miss Tipperary has also been a beneficial outlet for Megan.

The Best Feeling

Late last year, she withdrew from college because of anxiety, and Miss Tipperary is her way of finding a sense of meaning and purpose.

She says becoming Miss Tipperary will help her to help others and herself.

“I knew my purpose was to help others, and that’s what motivates me and uplifts me and get out of that mental health rut that I was in and push myself to be more than the anxiety I was feeling and give back,” said Megan.

Megan said the application process was positive, and the organisers were kind and supportive.

She was nervous but said the whole experience has been worth it.

“I will not lie, the nerves were just a lot, but in the week leading up to it, I told myself no matter what, if I didn’t win that I would push myself to do this, and this is a big achievement for me.

“But when my name was called, and I was crowned Miss Tipperary, it just felt so surreal, and I can’t describe the feeling; It was just amazing.

“Hearing the crowd cheer my name was the best feeling in the world,” said Megan.

Miss Ireland

The Miss Ireland competition is in August.

But until then Megan is eager to help where she can.

“I’m hoping in the next few weeks leading up to the Miss Ireland final that I can really be in touch with the community and help in any way I possibly can or needed; I’m happy to help.

“These next few weeks are going to be very exciting, and I can’t wait to get started and be very hands-on,” said Megan.