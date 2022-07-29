Search

29 Jul 2022

Tipperary store at forefront of campaign to reduce or eliminate plastic from our lives

Globally, only nine per cent of plastic generated is recycled

Plastic Free July

An estimated 140 million people worldwide took part in the Plastic Free July campaign last year

Plastic Free July is an annual global movement that encourages people to reduce their plastic consumption.
Started in 2011 in Australia, it has since attracted millions of participants, with an estimated 140 million people taking part last year.
The campaign inspires people to look at the plastic entering their lives and to make small changes in an effort to reduce or eliminate it.
By inspiring people to consider their everyday plastic usage, the campaign shows how we can all help to reduce the impact of plastic on our planet.
We are now all very much aware of the devastating impact plastic waste has on our natural environment. As an oil derived, synthetic material, plastic remains on the earth without ever fully biodegrading.
It pollutes our waterways and countryside and, devastatingly, it can be ingested by land and marine animals, causing starvation and death in many cases.
It’s estimated that If we don’t change our ways, there could be more plastic than fish in the sea by weight by 2050.

The Plastic Free July message is being promoted by Zero Waste Market Place. Tipperary’s only organic refill store is located on Anglesea Street, Clonmel.
The store was established three years ago by Jenny Brewer to make sustainable shopping more accessible for Tipperary consumers.

“Waste is unavoidable, no matter how well intentioned our environmental efforts are - it is almost impossible to live without producing any waste,” says Jenny Brewer.

“But there are plenty of things we can do and these simple changes are not only environmentally impactful but will save you money and inspire others to make changes in their lives.”
Reducing our use of plastic includes investing in a stainless steel water bottle to avoid buying bottled water; always using reusable shopping bags; refusing straws but if one is needed, choose a reusable option like stainless steel or bamboo; and avoiding disposable coffee cups by bringing your own reusable cup. People are advised to keep the cup in their bag, or on their desk at work or in the car.
It’s estimated that only 9% of plastic generated is actually recycled globally.

A further 12% is incinerated and the rest ends up in landfill.

