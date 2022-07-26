Wedding Bells at the Cashel Palace for Ray and Veronica

Photo by David Ryan
Newly-wed champion Hereford cattle breeders, Veronica (nee Brennan) and Raymond Vere Hunt enjoyed one the largest weddings seen in the Cashel Palace Hotel since its reopening this year.
They were married last Friday and celebrated their wedding at the Cashel Palace hotel, County Tipperary, with over 200 guests. They are pictured here with P Diddy and Lucy Rose!
Veronica is from a farming family in Kilkenny and Raymond farms at Dualla, near Cashel.
Team captain Jack O'Halloran (Lattin-Cullen) and James Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) with Donie Horan (Referee). Picture: John O'Shea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.