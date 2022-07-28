Search

28 Jul 2022

Age-Friendly Biking has arrived in Tipperary - Ask Denis about it!

Age-Friendly Biking has arrived in Tipperary - Ask Denis about it!

Age Friendly Bike out for a spin-Denis Ryan and grand- daughter Siobhan on Age Friendly Bike with Bike pilot & Cahir Tidy Towns Organiser Andy Moloney

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jul 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Following the launch of the Age Friendly Bike in Cahir Denis Ryan of Castle Street Cahir with his granddaughter Siobhan who was home to visit during the week took a spin on the new Age Friendly Bike.
Denis is 95 years young and went for a spin along the Swiss Walk and took in the views of the Golf Course where he was a member for many years.

Denis recalls moving to Cahir over 60 years ago and playing the course and having a beer or two after a game and was delighted to see the back nine holes on the trip.
This bike will be a huge benefit to those who would not normally be able to make the full stroll along the Swiss Walk but with volunteer pilots it can be so much easier.

Tipperary councillor says AIB row-back was a result of people power

While it is not a disability bike, it is an age friendly bike and booking can be done through the hotel.

They in turn will look for one of the trained pilots to suit your trip based on availability.
Each trip should allow 1 hour in duration and this project is rolled out by Cahir Tidy Towns, Age Action Ireland, Tipp Sports Partnership and Community & Enterprise.
The volunteers give generously of their time and we depend on them to be a pilot on call, but as we are still learning and sorting out teething problems we ask you to be patient.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media