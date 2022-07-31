Civic honour for Tipperary advocate for autism services

Cara Darmody, with her parents Noelle and Mark, receives her mayoral scroll from the then Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy at a mayoral reception for the advocate for autistic children
Eleven-year-old Cara Darmody from Ardfinnan was accorded a Mayoral Reception at Clonmel Town Hall for her inspirational work in raising €26,000 for Autism-related therapies.
The monies raised will be divided equally between Scoil Chormaic Special School and Ardfinnan National School.
Cara has two brothers Neil (9) and John (5) who are both severely autistic.
Cara has also raised the issue of lack of services for autistic children at a national level and recently met Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan in Government Buildings to seek change.
Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy, Cllr John Fitzgerald and Cllr Richie Molloy were present at the ceremony which took place prior to the election of new Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Pat English.
They were joined by Cara, her parents Noelle and Mark, extended family, friends and neighbours. Both principals and staff members of the schools concerned were also in attendance.
“It is such a privilege for me as Mayor to accord a Mayoral Reception to Cara to recognise her incredible fundraising achievement in raising such a large amount of money. To sit the Junior Cycle Maths exam at 11 years of age is nothing short of astonishing,” said Cllr Murphy.
Cllr Murphy also stated: “I also want to recognise the incredible work that is performed by the staff of both Ardfinnan NS and Scoil Chormaic Special School. Their contribution to our society is quite simply immense, and I welcome each and every one of their staff members to this great occasion.”
Cllr Richie Molly emphasised the importance of Cara’s achievement in the greater community.
“Cara has been an inspiration to so many and she has created such a positive narrative around education in general. What many people don’t know is that Cara is a young carer and that she is also inspiring people in the caring community. Family Carer’s Clonmel are very proud of her.”
