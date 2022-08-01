Nellie's passing brings great sadness to west Tipperary/east Limerick area

Sincere sympathy is extended to the O’Mahoney family of Oola on the passing of their mother Nellie (RIP) last weekend.
Nellie originally hailed from Kilcommon, county Tipperary.
She was predeceased by her husband Michael.
Nellie will be sadly missed by her sons Willie, TJ, Mikey, Alan, Tommy, Pat, Tony, Philly and Gerard, daughters Breda and Eileen, sisters Theresa and Winnie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.
Following requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Oola on Tuesday last, August 2, burial took place in the local cemetery.
Meath midfielder Máire O'Shaughnessy whose mother hails from the parish of Drangan/Cloneen celebrates with manager Eamon Murray at Croke Park.
Mike Ryan will referee next Sunday's Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie championship final between Antrim and Armagh at Croke Park
