03 Aug 2022

Councillors give go ahead for feasibility study on linking Tipperary's Blueway with Waterford Greenway

The study will assess the potential for linking the Suir Blueway with the Waterford Greenway near Kilmeaden

Cyclists and walkers enjoying the Suir Blueway

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

03 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

Tipperary County Council has received the go ahead to carry out a feasibility study into developing a recreational trail connecting the Suir Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir with the Waterford Greenway.

The green light for the feasibility study to proceed was given by the council’s elected members at their July monthly meeting in Clonmel Civic Offices.

The study will assess the potential for linking the Suir Blueway with the Waterford Greenway near Kilmeaden. The Waterford Greenway runs from Dungarvan to Waterford City.

A proposal tabled at the meeting for Tipperary County Council to enter into a Section 85 Agreement with Waterford City & County Council to allow the Tipperary local authority and its appointed consultants carry out the study in the Waterford council’s area was proposed and seconded by Clonmel councillors Pat English and Siobhán Ambrose.

The study is being fully funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Local News

