04 Aug 2022

Anti-social behaviour at rugby club in Tipperary is 'unacceptable and unfair'

Problems at Clonmel Rugby Club for many years

Clonmel Rugby Club

The cover of Clonmel Rugby Club’s history book, with a picture of the club’s pitch at its grounds at Ard Gaoithe, on the Cashel Road

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

04 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A local politician has strongly hit out at what he describes as the “persistent damage and anti-social behaviour” that Clonmel Rugby Club has had to endure for many years now.
This behaviour comes at a great cost and menace to the activities of the rugby club, says Cllr John Fitzgerald, a Fine Gael member of Tipperary County Council and Clonmel Borough District.
“This is utterly unacceptable and very unfair to the club and its followers,” Cllr Fitzgerald stated in a post on his Facebook page last weekend.
“I know that a lot of people in Clonmel are disgusted by this and hopefully the authorities will enforce the law to put closure on this counter productive behaviour,” he said.
Cllr Fitzgerald stated that the club had built top-class facilities at Ard Gaoithe, on Clonmel’s Cashel Road.
He said that many families would recognise the welcome sign outside the rugby club from dropping their children to the various underage training sessions, right up to the big days for the seniors.

Meanwhile, Cllr Richie Molloy, an Independent colleague of Cllr Fitzgerald on Tipperary County Council and Clonmel Borough District, told last Friday’s meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee that there had been an incident in Clonmel Rugby Club the previous weekend when a club member had been assaulted.

Club members felt there wasn’t enough policing in the area, said Cllr Molloy. He was aware that the club was trying to arrange a meeting with the local garda superintendent about the incident.
Chief Superintendent Derek Smart said he had only become aware of this incident on the morning of the meeting, and he had spoken to Superintendent William Leahy. While he had one side of the story, Chief Supt Smart said he needed to see what the full story was.
The incident was raised during a discussion on garda numbers in Clonmel.


Local News

