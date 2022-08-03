Tipperary Covid-19 cases are down by almost half in the past two weeks

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary has almost halved in the two weeks, according to the latest figures released by the HSE.

The figures for the 14 days to July 26 show that there were 411.1 cases per 100,000. This is drop from 659.3 under the previous figures.

When translated into actual cases, the numbers have fallen from 1,052 to 656 over a 14-day period.

Tipperary has now move from having the third worst case numbers per 100,000 of population to having the fifth worst.

Laois remains in the top slot at 566.7 cases per 100,000, though this is a drop from 883.6, followed by Carlow, Clare and Offaly.

When it comes to age groups, the 25-44 age group remains the highest with 237, with the 45-64 group the second highest at 224.

There were 90 cases in the over 65 group, with 83 in those aged between 15 and 24, and 22 in the under 14 age group.