Watch out! Thieves have been targeting cars at this popular Tipperary scenic area
The gardaí in Tipperary have issued an appeal for vigilance after two cars were broken into at the scenic area of Doonane, Newport, last week.
It is understood that the cars were parked while the owners went walking between 10.30am and 2pm. Both vehicles were broken into and a wallet was stolen from one.
Gardaí are appealing to people to not leave valuable items in cars, and to ensure that vehicles are properly secured.
A spokesperson at Nenagh Garda Station advised that 38% of thefts from vehicles involve cars that are unlocked, often on the driveway outside the owner’s house, and 50% of break-ins to cars happen overnight.
Owners are always advised to keep car keys out of sight and away from the front door of their homes.
