CONFIRMED: Tipperary GAA say all games scheduled for this weekend called off

Tom Phelan of Kilkenny handpasses the sliotar as he is tackled by Dillon Quirke of Tipperary during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Tipperary and Kilkenny at Semple Stadium
Tipperary GAA has announced that all games scheduled for this weekend are to be called off as a mark of respect after the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke on Friday evening.
The Board issued a statement this evening saying: "Due to the tragic sad passing of Dillon Quirke from Clonoulty Rossmore, the Tipperary CCC has decided to call off all games under its jurisdiction this weekend. The Committee sends its deepest sympathy to the Quirke family and the people of Clonoulty Rossmore."
There is widespread shock and sadness throughout Tipperary and the wider GAA family following the announcement of the death of Clonoulty Rossmore hurler Dillon Quirke, who collapsed in Semple Stadium during the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship tie against Kilruane MacDonagh.
Dillon was 24-years-old.
Tom Morrisey of Limerick is tackled by Dillon Quirke of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Limerick and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.
Jack Shelly (Mullinahone) tries to get past Colm Ryan (Upperchurch) in this evening's County SFC game played at Boherlahan. Pic: Michael Boland
Gortnahoe Glengoole were celebrating again this evening after their victory over Sarsfields at Cashel
