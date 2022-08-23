Ballinhassig Trip to Tipp is coming to Thurles on Saturday, September 3

Paschal Ryan, centre, with some younger members of Ballinhassig GAA club
A charity walk and run from Ballinhassig in Co. Cork to Moyne, is set to arrive outside Hayes Hotel in Thurles, on Saturday, September 3 at 12.30pm for some photos and then on to Templetuohy.
An U16 Underdogs game versus the Tipperary U16 ladies football will take place at 5pm. Peter Creedon is the celebrity Bainisteoir.
Paschal Ryan, originally from Moyne Templetuohy, now living in Ballinhassig, chairs a committee set up to fundraise for a new GAA Clubhouse.
“Sunday, August 28 next kicks off the final stage of the great Ballinhassig Trip to Tipp fundraiser in aid of the new clubhouse project,” he said. “We have had such fantastic support to date and we thank you for all the good wishes to make this event a huge success. Please show your support by sponsoring the volunteers for each leg during the week of the walk”.
Donations to gofundme.com
