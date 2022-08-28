Search

28 Aug 2022

Cloneen-Mullinahone-Ballingarry bus route concerns raised by Deputy Jackie Cahill

There are not enough spaces on the bus to match the demand for tickets in the locality.

Free Bus Eireann school bus scheme announced

Deputy Cahill is working with Minister Foley and officials in the Department of Education with the aim of securing a larger bus to accommodate all of those who wish to avail of the free school transpo

Reporter:

news reporter

28 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has highlighted major local concern for the parents of students trying to avail of school transport, who are attending secondary school in the Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry this year. Parents along the Cloneen – Mullinahone – Ballingarry bus route have recently learned that there are not enough spaces on the bus to match the demand for tickets in the locality.

Deputy Cahill is working with Minister Foley and officials in the Department of Education with the aim of securing a larger bus to accommodate all of those who wish to avail of the free school transport that is in place this year.

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “I have been contacted by a considerable number of concerned parents along the Cloneen – Mullinahone – Ballingarry school bus route over the last twenty-four hours, and from working with local Cllr Imelda Goldsboro closely on this issue, I am very much aware of the great concern locally among many affected families.

“The solution to the supply shortage for school transport places along the route is simple. Bus Éireann and the Department need to supply a larger bus for this route, increasing capacity along the route from 32 pupils to 52. The provision of a 52 seater bus would solve this issue for the families affected. Cllr Imelda Goldsboro and I are working hard to secure this for the locality.

“I will keep the pressure on Minister Foley and her Department and we will continue to push for a larger bus for this local route into the Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry, in the hopes of avoiding considerable disappointment for the parents and students affected”, Cahill concluded.

