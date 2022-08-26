Revealed: Vacant four-bedroom house in Thurles going up for auction for ONLY €55,000

6 Rossa Street, Thurles, Tipperary
A vacant four-bedroom house in Thurles is going up for auction for ONLY €55,000 as part of BidX1's online auction on September 29.
The mid terrace four bedroom house is described as a "refurbishment opportunity".
Located within the heart of Thurles town centre and conveniently located within walking distance of all amenities.
Excellent transport links in the area and the property extends to approximately 150 sq. m (1,615 sq. ft).
The young sailors at Lough Derg Yacht Club who took prizes at the Optimist Irish Nationals hampionships
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.