Latest: Tipperary Covid-19 booster vaccination clinic reopens from this Saturday
Covid-19 vaccination clinics are returning to north Tipperary with the announcement by the HSE Mid-West that clinics are being run at Nenagh Hospital on Saturdays as the national campaign moves into its next phase.
Clinics will take place in Nenagh this Saturday, September 3, from 10am to 5pm and every following Saturday from 8.30am to 5pm.
The reopening of the vaccination centre in the hospital’s outpatients department comes as the HSE invites all people aged 50 and over to book an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster dose.
To book your next booster, you can:
- Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics
- Check with participating GPs and pharmacies
People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and Pharmacies.
In the Mid-West, the vaccination centres are located at Nenagh Hospital, Ennis Hospital and at Scoil Carmel, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick city.
Participating GPs and pharmacists across the Mid-West are also making the next booster vaccine doses available to eligible groups in line with the latest advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).
As the numbers eligible for their next vaccine dose have now increased significantly, eligible members of the public are encouraged to book in advance on the HSE website.
The HSE Mid-West expects to advertise walk-in clinics for booster doses in the coming weeks.
Cahir Park Golf Club President Pauline Mulcahy, Mens Captain Gary Morrison and Margaret Alton Captain presented special award to Denis O’Mahoney with his wife Ann last Sunday evening. Pic: Maria Taylo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.