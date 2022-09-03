Search

03 Sept 2022

Clonmel Lions Club members moved by generosity of the public

Generous response to Clonmel Lions Club Ukrainian appeal

Members of the Lions Club at a collection point in Clonmel for their Ukrainian appeal held earlier this year

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

03 Sept 2022 4:29 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Clonmel Lions Club, like so many other organisations throughout south Tipperary, have played their part in supporting the Ukrainian humanitarian campaign.
Earlier this year members went on to the streets of Clonmel and were moved by the generosity shown to the cause by the people of the town.
That Ukranian fundraiser was one of the features of the year just gone for the outgoing Lions Club President John Carew.
John, who has just handed over the reins to Paul Cremmins for the next twelve months, said he was honoured to have served as President of the group.
It was his second year taking on the role, having guided the Lions Club in his previous tenancy to raising €70,000 for the disability living units in Knocklofty.
“I was delighted to serve in that role for a second year. It was a busy year but because of the Covid we were unable to carry out the full extent of their activities.
“One of the casualties during his year was the annual food appeal leading up to Christmas.
“We were all very disappointed not to be able to do the food appeal because it is so important for so many families in the town,” said John.
He hoped that things have improved to the extent that the Lions Club will be able to organise a food appeal for this Christmas.
FOOD APPEAL
“We always received a great response from the public for the food appeal so it would be nice to get it back on track for this Christmas,” said John.
John said he wished the new President every success in the role for the twelve months ahead.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media