Emerging Tipperary singer/songwriter to release debut EP

Emerging Irish singer/songwriter, Seánie Bermingham, is set to release his debut EP entitled: That Hollow Moon.

In the run up to the release it has been played on RTE 2XM, has been selected as Track of the Week with Martin Bridgeman at KCLR 96FM, has received much support from renowned Indie Folk Artist Dotan and will feature on RTE Entertainment.

Call the Coroner is the first of two singles to be released from his upcoming EP. It will be premiering on RTE 2XM this week and has been chosen as the Single of the Week on KCLR FM in the run up to its release.

The four track EP was produced and recorded in its entirety by Seánie, mixed by Cian Hamilton in Middle Ridge Studios, California and mastered by Richard Dowling.

Seánie is a folk artist from south Tipperary whose songwriting style is marked by thematically dense lyricism and intricate acoustic melodies.

He recently shared the stage with Andy Irvine, Donal Lunny and Ye Vagabonds at the Pilgrims and Players Festival in Kilkenny and supported Gary O’Neill in The Workman’s Cellar.

His upcoming single combines double-tracked vocals and unconventional song structures to cultivate a sound entirely his own.Seánie released his debut single By Lake or Sea last year which was met with widespread acclaim.By Lake or Sea serves as a tremendous introduction to the narrative ability of the Mullinahone man, and his ability to invite listeners into a story in a way that makes them feel as though they are being made privy to the intimate thoughts of the protagonist in the music.Songs like this help you to remember how important music is in our lives and how we remember different events, and that is further testament to the quality of the songwriting on show.“The tenderness in Seánie Bermingham’s By Lake or Sea is absolutely astonishing. It deserved to be widely heard and shared. Seánie started songwriting and live performing in his early teens, performing with friends at home in Mullinahone and with Tipperary band We Looked Like Giants.Throughout these years, he continued to cultivate his playing technique, resulting in a musician who is able to captivate and draw in the listener on every song with interesting and engaging melodies on guitar, bouzouki, or whatever he happens to have to hand.Seánie has been writing songs for the best part of a decade and when talking of his influences, he says:“I was heavily influenced by the work of Sufjan Stevens and Fionn Regan, but none more so than Justin Vernon. His self titled second Bon Iver album opened the door to an entire new world of music for me. It completely changed my relationship with music and what the guitar was. I fell into a rabbit hole of alternate guitar tunings and have never looked back. The guitar for me is an ever changing instrument as I go through phases of various tunings, each one bringing with it an entirely different sound. The tuning dictates the type of song that is written, so I feel that if my songwriting becomes too one-dimensional, I move to a different tuning and enter an entirely new world of songwriting.”The Tipperary singer/songwriter spent his early years surrounded by great music which helped him find his sound and style, speaking about his youth in music Bermingham states:“I was very lucky to have found inspiration at my home-place in Mullinahone. My parents renovated an old cow shed into an intimate concert venue when I was 12 called Crocanoir. Over the years, we have had renowned Irish and international folk artists performing on my doorstep. This total immersion in folk and traditional music from an early age has shaped and moulded my songwriting style. These concerts would always end with a music session in my living room so having the opportunity to play in such an intimate setting with these incredible artists was invaluable to my development as a musician. Their ability to put the outside world on hold and keep the audience in the palm of their hand through song and story is something I aspire to achieve in my songwriting and performing.”Call the CoronerCall the Coroner is the first of two singles from the EP. It is a song about growing anxiety and the loss of self attributed to that.“Life doesn’t always work out in the way you had intended, but nothing ever ‘should’ be a certain way, no matter how much you’d like for it to be. It isn’t what happens, but rather how to respond to it. Coming to this realisation and allowing these emotions to wash over you as opposed to fighting them was integral to me getting my sense of self back,” said Sean.PRESS QUOTES:“Very dappled Autumnal sunlight a la Simon & Garfunkel and Sufjan Stevens at his most beatific.” - Alan Corr, RTE“Call the Coroner is another example of Bermingham’s talent for creating layered instrumentation to complement heartfelt and introspective lyrics that almost seem to be telling the listener's story. The peaceful sentiment throughout the song helps to fit the idea of time slowly passing, and often surprising those whom it passes for. Another fantastic release by the Tipperary native.” - Covert Music Club