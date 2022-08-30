Frankie Gavin to perform in Clonmel in September

Frankie Gavin to perform at rare seated show in Co Tipperary
Clonmel World Music is proud to present one of Ireland's greatest traditional musicians, live in concert in Clonmel
Frankie Gavin will take to the stage, in Raheen House Hotel, on Thursday 29th September, to launch his new album Port Eireann.
Frankie will be joined by Catherine Mc Hugh on piano.
Tickets are on sale now.
