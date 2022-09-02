Yellow weather warning issued for Tipperary this weekend

Weather warning issued for Tipperary this weekend
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for the whole country this weekend.
The yellow status for heavy rainfall is valid from 9pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday.
Temperatures in Tipperary on Saturday are expected to be between nine and 17 degrees.
On Sunday, temperatures are forecast between 11 and 18 degrees.
MUNSTER
Rain in the east of Munster is expected to will on Saturday morning, and the day will be 'bright and breezy.'
Some showers are expected.
The highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are forecast.
