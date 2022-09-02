Search

02 Sept 2022

‘Back in 5’ parking campaign comes to Cahir - Tipperary motorists should think twice!

Aine Roche Tipperary County Council, Anne Bradshaw HSE, Josephine Carroll Irish Wheelchair Ass., Cllr Andy Moloney, John O’Meara Tipperary County Council, Deirdre Hayes warden and Cllr Mairin McGrath

02 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

Last Thursday, August 25 the “Back In 5” Parking Campaign took place in Cahir in the Car Park at Cahir Castle with a big crowd turning up on the day.
Similar campaigns took place in towns all over Tipperary to support and help highlight the abuse of accessible car parking spaces in the county of Tipperary.
It is hoped that by highlighting the issue the campaign will help people to think twice about using accessible disability car spaces in the future.
BE ALERT!
Have you ever parked your car in an accessible car space provided for people with disabilities?
Have you ever said “I’ll be back in 5 minutes” or I’m just running to the bank or for a quick coffee, as an excuse?
Hopefully this Campaign will make everyone will think twice about parking in accessible parking spaces.
The HSE’s Tipperary Gold Star initiative in partnership with The Irish Wheelchair Association, Tipperary, Tipperary County Council and each of the Chambers of Commerce, worked together with An Garda Síochana, volunteers and other disability organizations organized a re-run of the successful “Back in 5” parking campaign, which ran in Tipperary Town and Cahir in 2018. The Campaign lasted just over an hour withlocal Gardaí and many local people coming along to support.
Thanks were also expressed to Cahir Community Gardaí and local councillors for their support too.

