'Willy was a great character,' tributes paid after sad passing of much-loved Tipperary man

Willy Keating R.I.P.
Our deepest sympathies to the Keating family Bohernagore, Clogheen on the recent death of Willy Keating.
Willy was a great character and always had a chat and was a valuable source of knowledge to do with farming, politics and sport.
A gentleman and he will be sadly missed.
His funeral Mass took place in Duhill Church with burial afterwards in local cemetery.
Willy is survived by his brothers Michael and James, sisters Ann and Margaret, nephews and nieces and all his extended family and a wide circle of friends. May you rest in peace.
Clogheen Notes: If you have notes for to be include in this paper, please forward them to p.j.english@hotmail.com or phone or text me on 087 798 4929 or drop them into the Vee Valley Fruit and Veg Shop Clogheen before 6pm Saturday
