BREAKING: Franciscian Order to withdraw from Clonmel after 700 years

The Irish Franciscans have annnounced that they are withdrawing from the town of Clonmel after spending over 700 years in the town.

In a statement Fr Aidan McGrath, Minister Provincial, The Irish Franciscans said the decision was a difficult one but was unavoidable as "we like so many religoius bodies deal with and respond to our ageing and reducing membership."

Fr McGrath said his first concerns were for the Friars and staff members who will be impacted by the decision.

"We will be immediately commencing discussions to ensure that the consequenses of this announcement are dealt with in the best possible way for all involved," said Fr McGrath.

He said that the Franciscians were always welcome and felt supported in Clonmel.

"I so regret having to make this announcement to the people of Clonmel who have prayed with us and supported us in so many ways over the centuries. I thank the people of Clonmel and the surrounding area , and all who have gone before, for the friendship and support to us Franciscans and our work. We will be eternally grateful," he said.

Fr McGrath said that the Franciscians final Mass will be celebrated in Clonmel Fraiary Church on January 6 2023.

He said they had not made a final decision on the future of the Clonmel Friary . Possibliites will be explored in the coming months and a further statement will be made, he said.