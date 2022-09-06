Well-known Tipperary sports man is now in business operating a personal training gym

This week on The Local Business Promotion Series we are joined by James Hogan better known as “Chilly”.

James was born and raised in Tipperary Town and grew up living in Father Mathew Court before moving to Garryskillane in his teenage years.

He previously worked in bars and gyms within Tipperary Town and surrounding areas. He went to school in St Michael’s National School, The Monastery CBS and The Abbey CBS.

Asking where the idea for a new business came from, Chilly (pictured below) answers: "I have a huge interest in sport and fitness and play a lot of sports with teams within the town and surrounding area.

"The business idea started as a mere laugh and a joke, but when I put a bit of thought into it I said ‘this is something I would love and be well capable of doing’. With my background of working and managing gyms I decided to take the leap of faith and open my very own, hence the name ‘Chilly’s Gym’. I am operating as a personal training gym from Arravale Rovers GAA Club.

"It’s a gym where I will be doing my best to help people with their physical and mental goals. Going to a gym can be daunting for people so I will be making you feel at ease from the moment you step through the gym door and make you feel at home. Anyone from the town and surrounding area knows how great a club Arravale Rovers is.

"When I went to the Chairman Billy Ryan and told him my business idea he was nothing but supportive and left no stone unturned to make sure I could set up and get myself sorted.

"I would like to thank him, the people on the Committee and everyone in Arravale Rovers who have given me this opportunity to achieve my dream. I’ve had plenty of help also from friends and family to make this business dream a reality and I’ll be forever thankful. The business was established in August 2022."

Chilly offers many services within his new gym and he states: "It’s a personal training gym, so what that means is from the minute you come in the door I will guide you and give you exercises to do, tell you how many reps and sets to do and look after how much weight you will be lifting.

"I will assist you with exercises and make sure you will be doing them correctly and safely. The gym is open to all ages and gender as I want to make it a true community business in the heart of Tipperary Town. I’ll also be helping and advising my clients on nutrition and weigh ins will be provided also for those looking to keep accountability and tracking progress."

There are various packages and memberships on offer for individuals, students, couples etc. The packages vary in regards to your availability. Included in all the packages are nutritional plans and weigh ins.

Examples of some of Chilly’s packages include: Three personal training sessions a week/nutritional plan and weigh ins for €85 for the four week block. All packages are over a four week block and not weekly.

Chilly also says: “I run classes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

"These classes vary week-to-week so clients get a full body HIIT class, legs bums and tums class and a strength and conditioning class so plenty of options for people to chose from.”

Speaking about working in Tipperary Town Chilly is optimistic and looking forward to the challenge.

"I’m only new to having my own business and dealing with people.

"I know from talking to people Tipperary Town especially seems to get a bad name for various reasons but I can’t express enough how overwhelmed I was by people wishing me the best of luck, liking and sharing my posts on social media, stopping me on the street saying they hope I succeed and that it’s brilliant to see a local lad setting up in the town and really getting the community spirit going."

Chilly has had a wide variety of new clients from all over the region already signed up to his new gym and he is delighted that he has had such success at this early stage.

"I have clients from Tipperary Town, Limerick, Cashel, Bansha, just to name a few and they really are the best clients in the world and even if I’m having a bad day they come into the gym and get me back into good spirits and make me laugh, so I truly am so lucky to have every single one of them coming to my gym."

Although he is only starting out Chilly’s hopes are to expand and bring the business from strength to strength in the next few months.

He wants to keep growing his client base and to get to meet new people and to help them with their goals. We are now in the month of September so evenings will be getting darker earlier and children are back to school so it’s the perfect time for people who are thinking or wanting to join a gym to do it.

If you have any questions about Chilly’s pricing packages, opening times, location, facilities or anything at all don’t hesitate to get in contact with him on his Facebook page Chilly Hogan PT, Instagram page Chilly HoganPT or at 087-6960908.

The very best wishes to Chilly Hogan in his new business venture.

Written by John O’Heney