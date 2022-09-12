Letter from 2011 on Queen's visit to Ireland and the Premier County

In 2011, in the lead up to the late Queen Elizabeth II coming to the Republic of Ireland and Tipperary, I featured in the Letters page of the Tipperary Star.

I was 22-years-old at the time and I had gotten into a debate with a fellow Boherlahan man, in the pages of the paper, about whether or not we should extend a warm welcome to the British Royal.

I remember being ecstatic that my letter was published.

To appear in the local paper was huge, and to be a part of the debate around the Queen’s visit - which was controversial at the time - was also wonderful.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world’s oldest head of state at 96-years-old. President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, saying she “set out a new, forward looking relationship between our nations” and will be “deeply missed”.

President Higgins said the Queen often spoke about her historic State visit to Ireland in 2011, the first by a British monarch since Irish independence, and during which time she did “so much through eloquent words and generous gestures to improve relations between our two islands”.

I want to publish my letter from the Tipperary Star edition of May 19, 2011. I feel it is relevant now more than ever. Here’s the missive in full:

Response To Queen Debate - We Need To Move On

Dear Editor,

Predictably, a misguided and archaic nationalist discourse has surfaced with the Queen’s State visit. I wish to stress the words “State visit” which I am sure means that no Irish person has to “kneel before a British monarch”.

Let’s be honest, the Queen presents no immediate threat to Irish sovereignty. Our troubled history with Britain is undeniable; however history will judge us harshly if we do not civilly welcome the Queen to our country.

If each of us dwells on the scale of Britain’s trespass we will become spiteful, hateful Irish men and women whose stubbornness to overcome a history long ago passed will depict an immaturity within our nationhood.

I was told that an intellectual never disregards his nation’s history; however there is a minority who dwell on it to the bane of the majority who have moved on from archaic and old fashioned nationalist ideals.

If we wish to debate over British and Irish relations, do not debate on the Republic extending a respectful courtesy to an 84-year-old woman who is seeking a history lesson and a glimpse of celebrity horses.

Any other debate would be more productive than creating anti-Queen sentiment that floats out of your mouth only to dissipate and die as it leaves your lips. How we act in the present impacts our future history, and let history judge us by saying we welcomed the Queen to OUR country and she left again without having trespassed.

Yours sincerely,

Darren Hassett,

Boherlahan,

Cashel