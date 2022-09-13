Five Tipperary projects to receive CLÁR funding

Five Tipperary Community Projects will share a total of €175, 135 in funding announced under the CLÁR Programme.



Independent Deputy Michael Lowry and Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn have welcomed the funding, announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, as part of a €2.75m overall package to support 74 Community Projects across the country.

Under the CLÁR Programme, sports clubs, schools and Community Groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects that will benefit people of all ages.Senator Garret Ahearn said “Funding has been approved for 5 Tipperary projects through Minister Heather Humphries department. This funding is part of an overall package of €2.75 million for community projects.

Above: Deputy Michael Lowry



The projects which have been granted approval in Tipperary are:



*Ballingarry Community Field have been granted €48,725.00 for the Development of walkway & car park.



*Duhill Community Council have been granted €12,600.00 for renovations *Killea Village Car Park have been granted

€14,400.00 to resurface the car park. *Moneygall G.A.A have been granted €50,000 for Improvements to safety of driveway and parking facilities.



*Lismackin has been granted €49,410.00 for the construction of a new rain play area and community sensory garden.

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “Our sports clubs, schools and community groups are the lifeblood of rural Ireland.

“They are a focal point – places where people of all ages come together to socialise and meet up with friends. We need to invest in these places.



Above: Senator Garret Ahearn

“This is an investment that will improve the lives of our young people – providing them with facilities such as astroturf pitches, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts and even outdoor pool areas and the funding will also be used to deliver the likes of walkways and sensory gardens, which families and our elderly people can enjoy.



“It is fantastic to see how this funding has helped so many projects in the past and I look forward to seeing these project come to completion” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.