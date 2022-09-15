Search

15 Sept 2022

Large cohort of Tipperary workers could be entitled to a tax refund says Senator Ahearn

The good news is that the expenses can be claimed retrospectively for up to four years

Could you be entitled to claim back cash?

Could you be entitled to claim back cash?

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Sept 2022 10:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Many taxpayers working in different areas are not aware of flat-rate expenses they are entitled to, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

A flat-rate expense is a type of tax relief or tax credit that is available to assist with work-related costs such as uniforms, tools, and equipment. A set amount is allocated by revenue to each occupation making it a ‘flat rate’.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn said, “We’re facing a cost of living battle and many families are worried about high energy costs this winter. For those who have not claimed this refund, it comes at a pivotal point and may ease the burden.

Above: Senator Garret Ahearn

“Teachers, nurses, shop assistants, chefs, and social workers are just some of the numerous professions entitled to claim expenses. Many occupations within the hospitality sector are also included.

“For example, nurses who supply and launder their own uniforms can claim a deduction of €733, while driving instructors are entitled to €121.

“I’ve met constituents with these jobs who have never even heard of this credit, meaning that thousands may go unclaimed each year. The process of claiming these expenses is quite simple and can be done through the Revenue website.

“Once you confirm you are in a type of qualifying employment, you are eligible for a refund. The good news is that the expenses can be claimed retrospectively for up to four years”, Senator Ahearn concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media